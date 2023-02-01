New Head of EUMM Appointed

EU Council appointed on January 31 Dimitrios Karabalis, a Greek diplomat, as the new Head of Mission for the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM Georgia).

EUMM Georgia is a civilian monitoring mission consisting of over 200 monitors from the EU member states. It has been operating in Georgia since October 2008 following the EU-mediated Six Point cease-fire Agreement of 12 August 2008.

Dimitrios Karabalis is currently Director for Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, South Caucasus and Central Asia in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

In 20017-2021 he served as Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Georgia.

His mandate as Head of EUMM Georgia will run from 1 February until 14 December 2023. He succeeds Ambassador Marek Szczygiel, a polish diplomat, as Head of Mission.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)