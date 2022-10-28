The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office announced on October 27 that it has launched criminal proceedings against Zviad Kuprava, a member of the Tbilisi City Assembly from the United National Movement (UNM), and citizen Kakha Khachidze, over the violence that took place at one of the polling stations in Tbilisi during the parliamentary elections on October 31, 2020.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that two years ago, the two men assaulted each other near the 90th polling station in Tbilisi. Both men were charged under Article 1622 (1) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving violence or threat of violence at a polling station or adjacent territory and envisaging a fine or imprisonment up to two years.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, they plan to ask that the Court rule that bail is granted for Kuprava as a preventive measure. As for Khachidze, the Office has already petitioned the Court with the same request.

Kuprava’s Statement

In conversation with Netgazeti, Kuprava slammed the charges against him as politically motivated, explaining that he is an active member of the Tbilisi City Assembly and demanded the resignation of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze in connection with the death of the 13-year-old girl, who was killed after she was electrocuted in a fountain in Vake Park on 13 October.

In relation to the charges, he emphasized, “There was no such fact, I say this with full responsibility. The Prosecutor’s Office should present at least one scene where I hit someone and I will be ready to leave the mandate of the City Council, without this false accusation.”

