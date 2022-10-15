Review Committee Gives Top Marks to CSO-nominated Public Defender Candidates
The Parliament of Georgia published the results of the working group’s evaluation of candidates for the new Public Defender on 13 October. Two top candidates – Ana Abashidze and Nazi Janezashvili – were nominated by civil society organizations.
The nine-member working group evaluated candidates based on the predefined criteria of integrity and high reputation; impartiality and independence; professional knowledge, and practical experience in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Each of the nine review committee members was rating candidates on a ten-point scale per each criterion.
The Parliament will start considering candidates if there are at least seven of them presented. The working group’s conclusions only have an advisory quality – the MPs may choose to select any applicants for their final review.
Detailed Results
- Ana Abashidze, the Managing Director of “Partnership for Human Rights” nominated by civil society organizations leads the list of candidates with a total of 321 points.
- She is followed by Nazi Janezashvili, a former non-judge member of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ), and director of the CSO Georgian Court Watch, with 288 points.
- Nugzar Kokhreidze, Chairperson of the Research-Intellectual Club ‘Dialogue of Generations’ comes third with 237 points.
- Giorgi Burjanadze, Deputy Public Defender of Georgia – 231 points.
- Sergo Makharadze, attorney for the Georgian Trade Union Confederation – 223 points.
- Marika Arevadze, an attorney at the law firm Arevadze, Gonashvili, and Partners – 221 points.
- Tinatin Erkvania, attorney at the German Legal Firm, Hengeler Mueller (Berlin Office) – 221 points.
- Giorgi Mariamidze, director of the Citizens Protection Institute – 171 points.
- Lela Gaprindashvili, chairperson of the Women’s Initiative for Equality (WIE) – 166 points.
- Ketevan Chachava, Executive Director of the Center for Development and Democracy – 154 points.
- Sofio Demetrashvili, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Law and International Relations of the Technical University of Georgia – 152 points.
- Nikoloz Nikoladze, master of the history of international relations and diplomacy; reserve of the diplomatic service of Georgia – 105 points.
- Aleksandre Kobaidze, Chairperson of the CSO Association of Young Human Rights Defenders – 78 points.
- Iago Khvichia, member of the GIrchi Party of Parliament – 62 points.
- Jemal Natelashvili, member of the Georgian Bar Association – 56 points.
- Levan Kokorashvili, Chairperson of the Union of Young Lawyers of the Kvareli district – 53 points.
- Giorgi Tsobekhia, managing partner, director of the law firm Giorgi Tsobekhia and Partners – 53 points.
- Maka Mindiashvili, founder of the People’s Voice – 17 points.
- Evgenia Tavadze, Doctor of Medicine – 4 points.
Evaluation per criteria
Integrity and high reputation
- Ana Abashidze – 79 points;
- Nazi Janezashvili – 69 points;
- Nugzar Kokhreidze – 57 points;
- Tinatin Erkvania – 53 points;
- Giorgi Burjanadze – 49 points.
Impartiality and independence
- Ana Abashidze – 80 points;
- Nazi Janezashvili – 65 points;
- Nugzar Kokhreidze – 56 points;
- Marika Arevadze, Sergo Makharadze – 52-52 points;
- Giorgi Burjanadze, Tinatin Erkvania – 42-42 points.
Professional knowledge
- Ana Abashidze – 78 points;
- Nazi Janezashvili – 77 points;
- Tinatin Erkvania – 75 points;
- Giorgi Burjanadze – 71 points;
- Marika Arevadze – 64 points.
Practical experience
- Ana Abashidze – 84 points;
- Nazi Janezashvili – 77 points;
- Giorgi Burjanadze – 69 points;
- Nugzar Kokheidze, Sergo Makharadze – 64-64 points;
- Marika Arevadze – 57 points.
