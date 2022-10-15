The Parliament of Georgia published the results of the working group’s evaluation of candidates for the new Public Defender on 13 October. Two top candidates – Ana Abashidze and Nazi Janezashvili – were nominated by civil society organizations.

The nine-member working group evaluated candidates based on the predefined criteria of integrity and high reputation; impartiality and independence; professional knowledge, and practical experience in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Each of the nine review committee members was rating candidates on a ten-point scale per each criterion.

The Parliament will start considering candidates if there are at least seven of them presented. The working group’s conclusions only have an advisory quality – the MPs may choose to select any applicants for their final review.

Detailed Results

Ana Abashidze, the Managing Director of “Partnership for Human Rights” nominated by civil society organizations leads the list of candidates with a total of 321 points. She is followed by Nazi Janezashvili, a former non-judge member of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ), and director of the CSO Georgian Court Watch, with 288 points. Nugzar Kokhreidze, Chairperson of the Research-Intellectual Club ‘Dialogue of Generations’ comes third with 237 points. Giorgi Burjanadze, Deputy Public Defender of Georgia – 231 points. Sergo Makharadze, attorney for the Georgian Trade Union Confederation – 223 points. Marika Arevadze, an attorney at the law firm Arevadze, Gonashvili, and Partners – 221 points. Tinatin Erkvania, attorney at the German Legal Firm, Hengeler Mueller (Berlin Office) – 221 points. Giorgi Mariamidze, director of the Citizens Protection Institute – 171 points. Lela Gaprindashvili, chairperson of the Women’s Initiative for Equality (WIE) – 166 points. Ketevan Chachava, Executive Director of the Center for Development and Democracy – 154 points. Sofio Demetrashvili, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Law and International Relations of the Technical University of Georgia – 152 points. Nikoloz Nikoladze, master of the history of international relations and diplomacy; reserve of the diplomatic service of Georgia – 105 points. Aleksandre Kobaidze, Chairperson of the CSO Association of Young Human Rights Defenders – 78 points. Iago Khvichia, member of the GIrchi Party of Parliament – 62 points. Jemal Natelashvili, member of the Georgian Bar Association – 56 points. Levan Kokorashvili, Chairperson of the Union of Young Lawyers of the Kvareli district – 53 points. Giorgi Tsobekhia, managing partner, director of the law firm Giorgi Tsobekhia and Partners – 53 points. Maka Mindiashvili, founder of the People’s Voice – 17 points. Evgenia Tavadze, Doctor of Medicine – 4 points.

Evaluation per criteria

Integrity and high reputation

Ana Abashidze – 79 points; Nazi Janezashvili – 69 points; Nugzar Kokhreidze – 57 points; Tinatin Erkvania – 53 points; Giorgi Burjanadze – 49 points.

Impartiality and independence

Ana Abashidze – 80 points; Nazi Janezashvili – 65 points; Nugzar Kokhreidze – 56 points; Marika Arevadze, Sergo Makharadze – 52-52 points; Giorgi Burjanadze, Tinatin Erkvania – 42-42 points.

Professional knowledge

Ana Abashidze – 78 points; Nazi Janezashvili – 77 points; Tinatin Erkvania – 75 points; Giorgi Burjanadze – 71 points; Marika Arevadze – 64 points.

Practical experience

Ana Abashidze – 84 points; Nazi Janezashvili – 77 points; Giorgi Burjanadze – 69 points; Nugzar Kokheidze, Sergo Makharadze – 64-64 points; Marika Arevadze – 57 points.

