Tamar Taliashvili Selected as Georgia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe

The Parliament of Georgia announced on 3 October that ruling Georgian Dream party MP Tamar Taliashvili has been selected as the Permanent Representative of Georgia to the Council of Europe.

In response to the decision, the Procedural Issues and Rules Committee of Parliament discussed and approved the premature termination of MP Taliashvili’s mandate so that she could assume her new position. They are set to present the relevant legislation to the Parliament’s next plenary session.

Irakli Kadagishvili, the chairperson of the Procedural Issues and Rules Committee, emphasized that Taliashvili’s mandate is being terminated so that she can assume this “very important diplomatic position.”

Taliashvili will be replaced in Parliament by Henrietta Tsitsava in accordance with the parliament list of the ruling party. Tsitsava is currently an advisor to the Speaker of Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili.

Besides her position as a member of Parliament, Taliashvili is also the First Deputy Chairperson of the Education and Science Committee of Parliament as well as the Vice-President of the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. From 2017-2020, she served as the Vice-President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Georgia, as well as the Chairperson for the Education and Culture Commission of the Tbilisi Municipality city Assembly, a position which she held from 2014-2017 as well.

Taliashvili has also served as the Head of Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and has been a delegate of the American Bar Association.

