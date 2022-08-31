Two Police Officers Arrested for Ill-Treatment of Detainees

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) announced on 31 August that they arrested two law enforcement officers for ill-treatment of detainees in two separate incidents in the cities of Zestaponi and Batumi.

The SIS denoted that as a result of facts revealed during its investigation, it arrested the Inspector-Investigator of the Zestaponi District Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Patrol Inspector of Adjara Main Division of the Patrol Police Department for violent abuse of official authority in various criminal cases.

Specifically, the investigation established that on 15 January 2022, in Zestaponi, citizen G.M. was arrested and taken to the Zestaponi district division for attacking the Inspector-Investigator in question while under the influence of alcohol. While at the Zestaponi District Division, the Inspector-Investigator slapped G.M. in the face.

Regarding the second case of ill-treatment, the investigation found that on 31 July 2022, drunk citizen G.G. was detained administratively for petty hooliganism and disobedience in Batumi by the Patrol Inspector in question. After arresting and placing G.G. in the back of the police car, the Patrol Inspector physically injured him by hitting him several times and striking his head with handcuffs.

The SIS continues its investigation of both cases under Article 333 (3b) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, referring to exceeding official powers using violence or a weapon. The two officers face imprisonment for a term of five to eight years, with deprivation of the right to hold an official position or carry out a particular activity for up to three years.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)