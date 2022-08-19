Georgian, Armenian PMs Open New Bridge, Discuss Cooperation

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with his Armenian counterpart, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on 19 August to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The two met after taking part in a joint ceremony to open a new bridge connecting Armenia and Georgia at the Sadakhlo crossing point. Both countries worked together on the project with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also contributing EUR 7 million to the project. The bridge crosses the Debeda river and spans 160 meters with 4 traffic lanes.

According to the Georgian Government, the discussion focused on existing cooperation in the fields of trade, the economy, transport, logistics, and culture with emphasis placed on “deepening the existing close partnership and friendly relations.”

The pair underscored Georgia’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, especially in light of the meeting held in Tbilisi between the Armenian and Azeri Foreign Ministers in July.

PM Garibashvili also reiterated his condolences for the tragedy in Yerevan, in which more than a dozen people lost their lives, with many more injured, after a fireworks storage facility exploded.

