Georgian Leaders Offer Condolences Over Yerevan Tragedy

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed sorrow and offered their condolences over an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Armenia.

The blast which occurred on 14 August in the Armenian capital of Yerevan injured dozens of people and has so far resulted in a death toll of 16, although authorities continue to search for those buried in the collapsed building.

President Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the shocking explosion in Yerevan. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, but also strength and resilience to the emergency workers. I stand with the people of Armenia.”

Prime Minister Garibashvili stated, “Deeply saddened by the news of the fatal fireworks storage explosion in Armenia’s capital, leaving people missing and injured. My sincere condolences go out to our Armenian friends in this time of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with families, and loved ones of the deceased in this tragedy.”

Parliament Speaker Papuashvili wrote, “We are deeply saddened by a massive explosion in the shopping center in Yerevan. I expressed my most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a swift recovery to all injured.”

“News about a massive explosion in Yerevan, Armenia is shocking. Our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy. We wish swift and speedy recovery to all those injured and stand in solidarity with our Armenian friends in this difficult time,” stated the Georgian MFA.

Note: The article was updated on 16 August at 12:36 to reflect Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s Tweet.

