Georgian Prime Minister Completes Qatar Visit

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili completed his June 20-21 working visit to Doha where he met with high-level officials, and attended and spoke at the Qatar Economic Forum.

PM Garibashvili met with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Sheikh Tamim to discuss existing bilateral diplomatic and economic ties. The Georgian PM noted the importance of high-level visits in recent years and expressed “readiness” to develop closer ties in politics, trade, economy, tourism, agriculture, education, among others.

Had an honor to meet w/ His Highness @TamimBinHamad. Expressed readiness to further expand cooperation between 🇬🇪&🇶🇦 in all directions. Confident that with joint efforts we will be able to unleash full potential of our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/i9v3As2FO5 — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 21, 2022

The PM also met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani to sign two agreements on the mutual promotion and protection of investments and on economic, trade, and technical cooperation between the two governments.

While in Doha, Prime Minister Garibashvili also spoke with Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and remarked on friendly ties and expanding relations in the future.

The PM also met with the Qatar Businessmen Association’s Chairperson, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Than, who expressed readiness to visit Georgia in the near future and study the country’s “investment potential.” Following the meeting, the pair inaugurated a Georgian section of the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum.

The PM also met with the Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, the CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, and Russel Hardy, the CEO of Vitol, the world’s largest independent energy trading company.