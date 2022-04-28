Georgian, Moldovan Presidents Talk Transnistria Over the Phone

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili today spoke over the phone with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu.

“Georgia stands in solidarity with Moldova and our European path is what brings us together,” said on Twitter President Zurabishvili, who is on a visit to Washington DC.

On her part, President Sandu tweeted that she “thanked the Georgian people for their solidarity with Moldova in these difficult times for the entire region.”

The conversation comes as rising tensions in Moldova’s Russian-backed breakaway Transnistria prompted fears of the region being drawn into Ukraine war.

Yesterday President Zurabishvili expressed concerns over the developments in Transnistria and expressed her “full solidarity” with President Sandu and Moldova.

“Any attempt of destabilizing more of Europe is a risk for all of us,” she tweeted.

Also Read: