Georgia’s New Ambassador Presents Credentials to Denmark, Iceland

Georgia’s new Ambassador Nata Menabde presented credentials to President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson on April 27 and to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on March 9.

After meeting with the new Ambassador, President Jóhannesson said yesterday that they discussed “international solidarity with Ukraine, 30 years of diplomatic relations and opportunities for increased cooperation in the future, not least in the hydropower sector.”

Meanwhile, the Georgian diplomat and Queen Margrethe II touched upon deepening cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries, the Georgian Embassy to Denmark reported.

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili signed Menabde’s appointment as the Ambassador on October 22, 2021, a day after the Government presented her candidacy.

The new envoy to Denmark and Iceland has previously led a lengthy career at the World Health Organization, serving as the head of its office at the United Nations in 2015-2021. Prior to that she was the head of WHO India in 2010-2015, and Deputy Regional Director of WHO Europe in 2004-2010.

As for education, Menabde holds a Ph.D. in pharmacology and an MSc in Pharmacy.

The new ambassador replaced Gigi Gigiadze, who came at odds with the GD Government after publicly supporting former Foreign Ministry employee Iveri Melashvili, detained in 2020 for alleged ceding of lands to Azerbaijan, in the controversial Cartographers’ Case. Gigiadze went on to work at the Economic Policy Research Center, a Tbilisi-based think tank, after concluding his term as the Ambassador in early 2021.