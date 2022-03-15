Putin Submits Tskhinvali Double Citizenship Deal for Ratification

Vladimir Putin has submitted to the Russian State Duma an agreement with Tskhinvali on simplifying the procedure for South Ossetians to obtain Russian citizenship, Russian-news agency TASS reported on March 14.

The deal, which Georgia sees as Russia’s “continuation of the policy of unlawful occupation and de-facto annexation,” was signed in 2021.

The agreement allows South Ossetians to obtain Russian citizenship without giving up their passports. The Russian citizens will likewise enjoy the same opportunity to apply for S. Ossetian papers.

TASS reported that as per the deal South Ossetians over 18 will be able to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner, while children under 14 will receive the same citizenship as their parents. Until a kid reaches 18, their parents will be able to choose their citizenship by written application.

The residents with dual citizenship will have the right to social security, education, and medical care as per the laws of the party on whose territory they reside permanently. The norm also applies to military service.

The agreement will enter into force after the exchange of ratification documents and will be valid for five years.

It will be automatically renewed for the same period unless either party expresses written intent in advance to terminate it. The termination does not entail the cancellation of citizenship of either party.

