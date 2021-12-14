Georgian Justice Minister Meets Foreign Counterparts in Venice

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze is attending on December 13-14 the conference of the Ministers of Justice in Venice, organized by the Italian Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers. On the sidelines of the event, Minister Bregadze met his Italian, Hungarian, Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts.

The conference spotlights criminal justice and the role of restorative justice in Europe. The Georgian Minister delivered two speeches to his colleagues at the event about Georgia’s Code of Juvenile Justice, including on resocializing and rehabilitating juvenile delinquents.

Justice Minister Rati Bregadze today met his Azerbaijani counterpart Fikrat Mammadov, and they discussed planned reforms by Georgia of probation and penitentiary systems, as well as to increase access to public services and the mobile Public Service Halls Project, the Georgian Justice Ministry reported.

The mobile Public Service Halls project, among other issues, was also a discussion topic at today’s meeting of Minister Bregadze with Armenian counterpart Karen Andreasyan, according to the Georgian Justice Ministry. The two officials also discussed bilateral cooperation, agreeing to hold together a legal forum in February 2022.

At the meeting with Italian Justice Minister Marta Cartabia on December 13, the Georgian official discussed the ten-year development strategy of the Justice Ministry, focusing on harmonizing Georgian legislation with that of the EU and prospects of cooperation with Italy in this regard, the Georgian Justice Ministry reported.

Also on December 13, Georgian and Hungarian Justice Ministers, Rati Bregadze and Judit Varga signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which would create additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of justice, according to the Georgian Justice Ministry.

Minister Rati Bregardze told reporters following the meeting that intensifying cooperation with the Hungarian Justice Ministry would help facilitate the process of harmonization of Georgian laws with EU legislation.

