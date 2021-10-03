Voter casts his ballot on October 2, 2021. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
ISFED Parallel Vote Tabulation Results

03/10/2021 - 18:47
Results of the parallel vote tabulation for nationwide and Tbilisi proportional results of the October 2 local elections, commissioned by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), coincide with the results released by the Central Election Commission.

Nationwide Proportional Results

  • Georgian Dream – 46.6%, +/- 1.18%, (CEC – 46.68%) 
  • United National Movement – 31.1%, +/- 1.07%, (CEC – 30.7%) 
  • For Georgia – 7.7%, +/- 0.53%, (CEC – 7.8%) 
  • Lelo – 2.6%, +/- 0.20%, (CEC – 2.71%)
  • European Georgia – 1.8%, +/- 0.27%, (CEC – 1.66%) 
  • Alliance of Patriots – 1.5%, +/- 0.12%, (CEC – 1.46%) 
  • Third Force – 1.4%, +/- 0.21%, (CEC – 1.34%) 
  • Girchi – More Freedom – 1.4%, +/- 0.17%, (CEC – 1.44%) 
  • Labor – 1.3%, +/- 0.10%, (CEC – 1.38%) 
  • New Political Center – Girchi – 1%, +/- 0.10%, (CEC – 0.95%)
  • Others – 3.7%

Tbilisi Proportional

  • GD – 39.7%, +/- 0.99%, (CEC – 40.33%)
  • UNM – 28.3%, +/- 0.89%, (CEC – 27.99%)
  • For Georgia – 8.8%, +/- 0.39%, (CEC – 8.86%)
  • Lelo – 3.7%, +/- 0.24%, (CEC – 3.63%) 
  • Girchi – MF – 3.4%, +/- 0.23%, (CEC – 3.3%) 
  • Citizens – 2.5, +/- 0.13%, (CEC – 2.45%) 
  • For People – 2.5%, +/- 0.17%, (CEC – 2.57%) 
  • Alliance of Patriots – 1.7%, +/- 0.12%, (CEC – 1.65%) 
  • NPC – Girchi – 1.7%, +/- 0.13%, (CEC – 1.61%) 
  • Labor – 1.3%, +/- 0.10%, (CEC – 1.32%) 
  • European Georgia – 1.1%, +/- 0.15%, (CEC – 1.18%)
  • Third Force – 1%, +/- 0.08%, (CEC – 1.01%)
  • Others – 2.2%

Central Election Commission has currently counted proportional vote results from 100% of Tbilisi precincts, and from 99.97% of polling stations nationwide.

