ISFED Parallel Vote Tabulation Results

Results of the parallel vote tabulation for nationwide and Tbilisi proportional results of the October 2 local elections, commissioned by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), coincide with the results released by the Central Election Commission.

Nationwide Proportional Results

Georgian Dream – 46.6%, +/- 1.18%, (CEC – 46.68%)

United National Movement – 31.1%, +/- 1.07%, (CEC – 30.7%)

For Georgia – 7.7%, +/- 0.53%, (CEC – 7.8%)

Lelo – 2.6%, +/- 0.20%, (CEC – 2.71%)

European Georgia – 1.8%, +/- 0.27%, (CEC – 1.66%)

Alliance of Patriots – 1.5%, +/- 0.12%, (CEC – 1.46%)

Third Force – 1.4%, +/- 0.21%, (CEC – 1.34%)

Girchi – More Freedom – 1.4%, +/- 0.17%, (CEC – 1.44%)

Labor – 1.3%, +/- 0.10%, (CEC – 1.38%)

New Political Center – Girchi – 1%, +/- 0.10%, (CEC – 0.95%)

Others – 3.7%

Tbilisi Proportional

GD – 39.7%, +/- 0.99%, (CEC – 40.33%)

UNM – 28.3%, +/- 0.89%, (CEC – 27.99%)

For Georgia – 8.8%, +/- 0.39%, (CEC – 8.86%)

Lelo – 3.7%, +/- 0.24%, (CEC – 3.63%)

Girchi – MF – 3.4%, +/- 0.23%, (CEC – 3.3%)

Citizens – 2.5, +/- 0.13%, (CEC – 2.45%)

For People – 2.5%, +/- 0.17%, (CEC – 2.57%)

Alliance of Patriots – 1.7%, +/- 0.12%, (CEC – 1.65%)

NPC – Girchi – 1.7%, +/- 0.13%, (CEC – 1.61%)

Labor – 1.3%, +/- 0.10%, (CEC – 1.32%)

European Georgia – 1.1%, +/- 0.15%, (CEC – 1.18%)

Third Force – 1%, +/- 0.08%, (CEC – 1.01%)

Others – 2.2%

Central Election Commission has currently counted proportional vote results from 100% of Tbilisi precincts, and from 99.97% of polling stations nationwide.