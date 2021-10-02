Ballot box at Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
MultimediaNewsPhotogallery

In Photos: Election Day in Tbilisi

02/10/2021 - 17:25
78 Less than a minute

3,497,345 Georgian citizens are eligible to vote in 3,664 polling stations across the country (excluding Russian occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions) to elect mayors in 64 municipalities, including five self-governing cities, as well as 2,068 members of local self-governing councils (Sakrebulo). 1,002,900 voters are registered in Tbilisi, the capital city which hosts most important mayoral race.

Civil Georgia’s very own Otar Kobakhidze captured today the voting process in nearby polling stations in Saburtalo district of Tbilisi:

Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Long lines at Saburtalo PEC #3 in the afternoon. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #3. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgian Dream MP Eliso Bolkvadze queueing to vote at Saburtalo PEC #2. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgian Dream MP Eliso Bolkvadze voting at Saburtalo PEC #2. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Former Speaker Nino Burjanadze voting at Saburtalo Precinct #2. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

Follow our live blog for updates about today’s local elections HERE.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
02/10/2021 - 17:25
78 Less than a minute
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button