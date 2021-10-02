In Photos: Election Day in Tbilisi

3,497,345 Georgian citizens are eligible to vote in 3,664 polling stations across the country (excluding Russian occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions) to elect mayors in 64 municipalities, including five self-governing cities, as well as 2,068 members of local self-governing councils (Sakrebulo). 1,002,900 voters are registered in Tbilisi, the capital city which hosts most important mayoral race.

Civil Georgia’s very own Otar Kobakhidze captured today the voting process in nearby polling stations in Saburtalo district of Tbilisi:

