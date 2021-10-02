CEC: Voter Turnout 41.35% at 17:00

1,446,218 citizens, 41.35% of the total number of voters, have cast a ballot in the municipal elections by 17:00, nine hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha – Lechkhumi region, where 55.3% of the electorate marked their ballots as of 17:00. The lowest voter turnout was registered in the Kvemo Kartli region – 37.9%. Tbilisi came in second to last, with overall voter turnout of 39.1%.

In the 2017 local polls, 17:00 nationwide voter turnout stood at 36.71%, while in the 2020 parliamentary elections, it was 45.77%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

