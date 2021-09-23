Third Force-Strategy Aghmashenebeli: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released the proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Third Force-Strategy Aghmashenebeli, among them 3 women, 7- men.

Sergo Chikhladze, Sakrebulo chairpersonship candidate Davit Tsekvava Teona Tchalidze Nana Tokhvadze Paata Chikovani Vakhtang Iashvili Otar Bagaturia Avtandil Chartolani Ani Mdzevashvili of Free Democrates Irakli Goguadze

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

Tamar Kekenadze of Free Democrats will run for Tbilisi Mayor from the newly set-up political platform.