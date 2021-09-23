Third Force-Strategy Aghmashenebeli: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List
The Central Election Commission released the proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.
Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Third Force-Strategy Aghmashenebeli, among them 3 women, 7- men.
- Sergo Chikhladze, Sakrebulo chairpersonship candidate
- Davit Tsekvava
- Teona Tchalidze
- Nana Tokhvadze
- Paata Chikovani
- Vakhtang Iashvili
- Otar Bagaturia
- Avtandil Chartolani
- Ani Mdzevashvili of Free Democrates
- Irakli Goguadze
Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.
Tamar Kekenadze of Free Democrats will run for Tbilisi Mayor from the newly set-up political platform.