Photo: David von Diemar via Unsplash
News

Updated: Kvareli Bank Robber Detained, Hostages Freed

09/09/2021 - 17:43
Following a several-hour-long operation, police detained at around 19:00 the armed person that broke into the Kvareli town branch of Bank of Georgia and took hostages. All the hostages had been freed before the officers detained the robber.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the hostage-taker. Director of Interior Ministry’s Strategic Communications Department, Ketevan Kovziashvili said further details will be revealed later.

Police officers had been mobilized around the building since around 16:00. According to earlier unconfirmed media reports, the robber was armed with a firearm and a grenade. He reportedly held at least two people hostage and demanded GEL 500,000 (USD 160,000) for their release. 

