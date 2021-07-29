Moscow Reacts to Agile Spirit Drills

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today NATO activities near Russia prompt Moscow to “keep a close watch” and “take measures to ensure security,” commenting on the U.S. and Georgia-led Agile Spirit 2021 exercises that kicked off in Georgia on July 26.

With 12 Allied states, as well as Georgia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan participating, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary claimed the drills are “another proof” that NATO and its military infrastructure “has come in contact” with Russia’s borders.

“The scenarios of the drills are drawn up in NATO, and the Alliance is not hiding who the key foe is for them,” the Russian state-owned TASS agency cited Peskov as claiming.

The tenth Agile Spirit drills are continuing through August 6 in Georgia. They cover five locations – Vaziani, Orpholo and Sorta/Eki Training Areas and Vaziani Military Airport. The exercises include command, staff and field training, including airborne operations and live fire.

About 2,500 troops from the NATO members and partners are participating. 1,600 are contributed by Georgia, 700 by the U.S. and 250 by other participants.

The drills aim to promote regional security and strengthen the capacities of Allied and partner countries.

