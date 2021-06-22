Georgian Leaders Congratulate PM Pashinyan on Parliamentary Election Victory

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili took to Twitter to congratulate Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on winning snap 2021 Parliamentary Elections, where PM Pashinyan’s political party Civil Contract garnered 53.92% of votes cast.

In a statement on June 21, PM Garibashvili congratulated PM Pashinyan on handling successful elections and victory of the Civil Contract Party, while expressing his wish to work closely with the new Armenian government.

I extend warmest congratulations to 🇦🇲 PM @NikolPashinyan on handling succesful elections & victory of #CivilContractParty according to the preliminary results. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with new 🇦🇲 Government. — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 21, 2021

On the same day, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani congratulated the Armenian people on successful elections, stating that he is confident Armenia-Georgia relations “will get even stronger.”