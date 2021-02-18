EU Calls Georgian Gov’t, Opposition to Avoid Escalation

The European Union urged both the Georgian Government and the opposition “to act with utmost restraint and responsibility to avoid further escalation” in the wake of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s resignation over UNM Chair Nika Melia’s pre-trial detention ruling.

“Political courage and genuine democratic leadership are required to reach cross-party agreement and to avoid deepening polarization,” said Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the February 18 statement, adding that “the broad political unity is needed to defuse tensions and further consolidate democracy in Georgia, including through ambitious and inclusive judicial and electoral reforms.”

The EU said it “strongly believes that the political deadlock can only be resolved through sincere political dialogue.”

“Political stability and an inclusive parliamentary process are also pre-requisites for effectively addressing the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences,” the EU statement underscored.

