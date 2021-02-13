Nika Melia. Photo: facebook.com/Nika.Melia5
Georgian Dream MPs to Stip UNM’s Melia of Parliamentary Immunity

13/02/2021 - 21:34
Senior Georgian Dream lawmaker Mamuka Mdinaradze said today the ruling party MPs will strip Nika Melia of his parliamentary immunity, paving the way to the possible imprisonment of the largest opposition party chairperson.

The prosecution addressed the Parliament with the relevant motion yesterday, as Melia, facing charges on June 20-21, 2019 unrest case, refuses to pay increased bail, imposed on him over removing monitoring bracelet in November.

At the press briefing held after the parliamentary majority meeting, MP Mdinaradze accused the UNM chair of “deliberately provoking justice system” and undermining “public trust towards institutions.” He said Melia still has time to reverse his decision.

13/02/2021 - 21:34
