Georgia Presents Universal Periodic Review Report to UN Human Rights Council

Georgia presented its national report to the UN Human Rights Council session for the third cycle of the Universal Periodic Review, a process that looks into the human rights track records of all 193 Member States.

Georgian inter-agency delegation at the session, headed by Deputy Foreign minister Khatuna Totladze, highlighted the country’s efforts towards improving the human rights environment during the reporting five-year period, as well as its progress on the 191 recommendations taken up during the previous cycle.

In her opening speech, Deputy Minister Totladze listed key achievements, including constitutional amendments, the establishment of State Inspector’s Service, ratification of the Istanbul Convention, adoption of the Code on the Rights of the Child and the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, introducing gender quotas in the Parliament and judicial reforms.

Representatives of 105 Member States participated in the Council session to discuss and provide feedback, as well as further recommendations on Georgia’s national report, submitted in advance on December 20.

All recommendations will be reflected in the final document, set to be adopted by the Council on January 29. Georgia will then, by June, present its position on which suggestions it will take up.

U.S. Mission in Geneva representative, Charles Bentley recommended Georgia to enhance public confidence in the integrity of electoral processes by fully implement OSCE/ODIHR recommendations and reforming election-related institutions, in cooperation with opposition parties, civil society and other stakeholders.

He further noted the country should “strengthen respect for rule of law by fostering judicial independence through reforms to empower individual judges and prevent informal governance by an influential group of judges known as the “clan,” by depoliticizing the justice system, and by merit-based appointments.”

The authorities should credibly investigate the abduction and rendition of Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli and hold to account those responsible, U.S. representative added.

Initiating efforts toward guaranteeing LGBT rights was a common recommendation by the UK, Canada and Australia, as well as taking further steps in dealing with domestic violence and its consequences.

South Korean, Slovenian and Egyptian delegations, among others, encouraged Georgia to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, a complaint mechanism for individuals alleging their rights were denied.

Russian representative insisted that Georgia attempted to divert attention from its human rights shortcomings by “unlawfully” including Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Regions/South Ossetia in the report.

As part of the lengthy UPR cycle, Georgian civil society and Public Defender’s Office were actively engaged in an advocacy campaign, aimed at providing recommendations to international partners and diplomatic corps.

The advocacy campaign group was comprised of Office of Public Defender in Georgia; Coalition for Equality; Coalition for an Independent and Transparent Judiciary; Partnership for Human Rights (PHR); Human Rights Education and Monitoring Center (EMC); Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA); Tolerance and Diversity Institute (TDI); Women’s Initiatives Supporting Group (WISG); Salam Platform; Association Hera XXI and Equality Now.

It addressed issues such as rights to sexual and reproductive health, rights of ethnic minorities, prisoners, women, LGBT people, children religious minorities as well as judicial independence

Moreover, EMC, GYLA and PHR submitted a joint alternative report in July last year. The civil society outfits highlighted the rights of women with disabilities or mental health issues, homelessness, labor rights as well as “high rates” of child poverty as some of the principal shortcomings.