Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-November 2020 (Express Data)

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first 11 months of 2020 decreased by 14.6% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 10.2 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office, Geostat, on December 14.

Exports decreased by 11.3% year-on-year to USD 3.01 billion, while imports were down by 15.9%, reaching USD 7.18 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 4.16 billion, constituting 40.9% of the trade turnover during January-November 2020.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)