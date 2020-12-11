ISFED Revises Parallel Vote Tabulation Results

International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy, a key election watchdog, released on December 11 revised parallel vote tabulation (PVT) results of the October 31 parliamentary elections, according to which the ruling Georgian Dream party’s vote share increased to 47.6% of votes from initially counted 45.8%.

Initial PVT results, albeit broadly coinciding with Central Election Commission (CEC) returns, differed for the ruling party with some 3%, a gap that has now been narrowed down to 0.62%.

Explaining the discrepancy, ISFED said it discovered following an internal audit that it had mistakenly included invalid votes while counting party vote shares during the initial parallel vote tabulation.

Changes “do not affect the mandates received by the electoral subjects,” however, the watchdog said.

Below are the revised PVT results:

Georgian Dream – 47.6%/ +-0.7% (Initial PVT: 45.8%, CEC: 48.22%)

United National Movement – 27.4/+- 0.6% (Initial PVT: 26.4%, CEC: 27.18%)

European Georgia – 3.8%/ +-0.2% (Initial PVT: 3.8%, CEC: 3.79%)

Lelo for Georgia – 3.2%/+-0.2% (Initial PVT: 3,1%, CEC: 3.15%)

Alliance of Patriots – 3.2%/ +-0.1% (Initial PVT: 3,1%, CEC: 3.14%)

Strategy Agmashenebeli – 3.1%/+-0.1% (Initial PVT: 3%, CEC: 3.15%)

Girchi – 3.0%/+-0.2% (Initial PVT: 2.8%, CEC: 2.89%)

Elisashvili – the Citizens – 1.3%/+-0.1% (Initial PVT: 1.3%, CEC: 1.33%)

Labor Party – 1%/+- 0.1% (Initial PVT: 1%, CEC: 1%)

United Georgia – Democratic Movement – 0.9%/ +-0.1% (Initial PVT: 0.9%, CEC: 0.85%)

ISFED reiterated that disbalances in summary protocols were observed in 8% of polling stations, adding that the 2020 parliamentary elections were “of the lowest standard” in the recent years.

GD party majority leader in the new Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze stated on December 9 the opposition’s “gross manipulation” had affected the watchdog’s initial PVT results in a claim that ISFED assessed as misleading and discrediting.

