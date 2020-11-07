News
Georgian Prime Minister Congratulates Joe Biden on Election Victory
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election.
“On behalf of the people of Georgia congratulations to the President-elect Joe Biden, a longtime friend of Georgia and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris,” the Georgian Prime Minister tweeted in the early minutes of November 8.
“We look forward to continue further strengthening the US-Georgia Strategic partnership,” underscored PM Gakharia.