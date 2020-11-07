U.S. and Georgian flags. Photo: georgiaembassyusa.org
Georgian Prime Minister Congratulates Joe Biden on Election Victory

08/11/2020 - 00:32
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election.

“On behalf of the people of Georgia congratulations to the President-elect Joe Biden, a longtime friend of Georgia and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris,” the Georgian Prime Minister tweeted in the early minutes of November 8. 

“We look forward to continue further strengthening the US-Georgia Strategic partnership,” underscored PM Gakharia.

08/11/2020 - 00:32
