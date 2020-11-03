PM Gakharia's tweet condemning Vienna attack
Georgian Leaders Condemn Vienna Attack

03/11/2020 - 15:02
21 1 minute read

Georgian leaders joined the world in condemning the shooting in Vienna, Austria, on November 2, leaving at least 4 dead and 15 more injured.

Condemning the “vile acts of terror” in his tweet, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia offered “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of the victims of the attack and expressed solidarity for “Austrians and the world in the fight against terrorism.”

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili tweeted that “Europe woke up to face an act of terrorism,” denouncing the violence as unacceptable. “We must be united and stand together against this radical violence,” President noted.

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani also released a statement, expressing his devastation with the news and sending condolences to the Austrian people.

Minister said that “with joint efforts,” terrorism must be defeated, and Georgia “is strongly committed to accomplish this mission with you.”

