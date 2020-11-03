Georgian Leaders Condemn Vienna Attack

Georgian leaders joined the world in condemning the shooting in Vienna, Austria, on November 2, leaving at least 4 dead and 15 more injured.

Condemning the “vile acts of terror” in his tweet, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia offered “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of the victims of the attack and expressed solidarity for “Austrians and the world in the fight against terrorism.”

Georgia strongly condemns the vile acts of terror in Vienna. We offer our deepest condolences to the families & friends of the victims of this horrific attack & wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We stand in solidarity w/ Austrians & the world in the fight against terrorism — Giorgi Gakharia (@GakhariaGiorgi) November 3, 2020

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili tweeted that “Europe woke up to face an act of terrorism,” denouncing the violence as unacceptable. “We must be united and stand together against this radical violence,” President noted.

Europe woke up to face an act of terrorism. This type of violence is unacceptable. Vienna is strong and will stand back up. We must be united and stand together against this radical violence. — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) November 3, 2020

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani also released a statement, expressing his devastation with the news and sending condolences to the Austrian people.

Minister said that “with joint efforts,” terrorism must be defeated, and Georgia “is strongly committed to accomplish this mission with you.”

Devastated by t/news about terror attack in #Vienna🇦🇹.Sending condolences 2🇦🇹people, families of t/victims &wishing quick recovery 2injured!With joint efforts, terrorism& violation must be defeated&🇬🇪 is strongly committed 2accomplish this mission together with you! @MFA_Austria — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) November 3, 2020

