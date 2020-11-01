President Zurabishvili Issues Post-Election Day Statement

On November 1, following Election Day, President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili congratulated the public for the “peaceful, just, safe, and democratic” conduct of the parliamentary elections, stressing that “the country continues its uninterrupted advancement on the path of democracy and development.”

The President underscored that Georgia managed to conduct the elections under a reformed, largely proportional electoral system, which “takes into consideration practically every recommendation of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).”

President Zurabishvili then praised Central Election Commission (CEC) members and chairperson Tamar Zhvania for securely conducting the elections despite the challenges set forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She underscored that the election process was conducted peacefully in regions populated with Azeri and Armenian ethnic minorities, adding that Georgia continues to be “an island of stability and the nation where the Caucasian tradition of cohabitation and tolerance lives on.”

“With the parliamentary elections on October 31, Georgian society has defeated nihilism and proved itself that the post-Soviet era in Georgia is ending,” President Zurabishvili concluded.