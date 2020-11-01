2/3 Precincts Counted: GD – 48,58%, UNM – 26%

With 69.35% precincts counted, that is from 2,668 out of 3847 precincts, the ruling Georgian Dream garnered 48.58% (617,249) votes in the October 31 parliamentary elections, followed by the United National Movement with 26.07% (331,285), European Georgia – 3.77% (47,903), Lelo for Georgia 3.28% (41,733), Alliance of Patriots – 3.24% (41,125), Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3.15% (40,035), Girchi – 39,110 (3.08%), Elisashvili – the Citizens – 1.42% (18,099), Labor Party – 1.02% (13,007), United Georgia – Democratic Movement – 0.86% (10,889).