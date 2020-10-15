Uncategorized

Hacking the Fake News – hackathon to fight malign information operations !

16/10/2020 - 01:22
On October 22-23 developers, graphic designers, media literacy specialists, and others who are passionate about digital technologies from all over the globe will be coming together to hack the fake news challenge. 

Hacking the Fake News is Media Development Foundation’s (MDF) global hackathon, aiming to generate new innovative technological ideas to detect and fight malign information operations and fake content.

During the 2 day-event groups of 2-6 participants will be working together with mentors to design innovative tech solutions (games, apps, chatbot, etc.) aiming to identify, expose and analyze misinformation and disinformation and other malign information operations. Each winning team will get $3000 as a prize for production.

Working language of the hackathon is English and the participants will be chosen based on the filled application 👉 https://bit.ly/2SeYhIx

The hackathon is organized by Media Development Foundation (MDF), together with a creative enterprise ForSet, in partnership with Bellingcat and Facebook Journalism Project with the financial contribution of Zinc Network. Media partners of the hackathon are Civil.ge and On.ge. 

In case of questions, please, contact Mariam Akhalaktsi (MDF) – mariama@mdfgeorgia.ge or Teona Tomashvili (ForSet) – teona@forset.ge

