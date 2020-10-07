Pinned areas show the landing locations for drone pieces
News

Police Investigates as Two Drones Crash in Eastern Georgia

07/10/2020 - 23:26
78 Less than a minute

Police had been notified about the falling of two drones in different locations in Georgia’s eastern Kakheti region on the evening of October 7, the Ministry of Interior reported

The first drone reportedly fell in the village of Udabno, Sagarejo municipality, some 6 kilometers away from the Georgia-Azerbaijan border in the vicinity of David Gareji Monastery Complex. 

Pieces of another drone landed in the village of Sanavardo, Kvareli municipality, some 55 kilometers north-east from Udabno. 

Law enforcement officers, as well as forensic experts, are inspecting both areas as police open investigations. Nobody had been injured in the incidents, the Ministry of Interior noted. 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
07/10/2020 - 23:26
78 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of World Bank Estimates Georgia’s Economy to Contract by 6% in 2020

World Bank Estimates Georgia’s Economy to Contract by 6% in 2020

07/10/2020 - 19:47
Photo of Speaker: Georgia to Seek Revision of Border Delimitation Deal with Azerbaijan

Speaker: Georgia to Seek Revision of Border Delimitation Deal with Azerbaijan

07/10/2020 - 18:51
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 508 New Cases, 348 Recoveries, 4 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 508 New Cases, 348 Recoveries, 4 Fatalities

07/10/2020 - 18:00
Photo of Georgia Detains Two State Experts over Ceding Lands to Azerbaijan

Georgia Detains Two State Experts over Ceding Lands to Azerbaijan

07/10/2020 - 15:33
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button