Police Investigates as Two Drones Crash in Eastern Georgia

Police had been notified about the falling of two drones in different locations in Georgia’s eastern Kakheti region on the evening of October 7, the Ministry of Interior reported.

The first drone reportedly fell in the village of Udabno, Sagarejo municipality, some 6 kilometers away from the Georgia-Azerbaijan border in the vicinity of David Gareji Monastery Complex.

Pieces of another drone landed in the village of Sanavardo, Kvareli municipality, some 55 kilometers north-east from Udabno.

Law enforcement officers, as well as forensic experts, are inspecting both areas as police open investigations. Nobody had been injured in the incidents, the Ministry of Interior noted.

