Police Investigates Damage to Fiber-Optic Cables Linking Armenia to the Net

Police opened investigations into two cases of damage to fiber-optic internet cables of “international significance” in the Southern Kvemo Kartli Region of Georgia, the Ministry of Interior reported on October 2. The problem has already been addressed and the internet delivery is restored, police added.

In the first incident that took place on the night of September 29, unidentified person(s) reportedly cut underground fiber-optic internet cables in the predominantly ethnic Azeri-settled Orozmani village of Dmanisi Municipality. The cables of international significance, “coming from the Black Sea, connecting Europe and Asia, linking Poti-Tbilisi-Bolnisi-Dmanisi-Armenia,” belong to the “Fiber-Optic Telecommunications Network,” police said.

In the second incident from September 28, fiber-optic internet cables – passing through a water canal in Marneuli Municipality’s ethnic Azeri-settled Sadakhlo village on the Armenian border – were damaged. The cables supply the internet to local areas and connect to Armenia as well.

According to the Ministry of Interior, both cases are investigated under Article 187-1 of the Criminal Code, involving damage or destruction of another person’s property resulting in substantial damage.

