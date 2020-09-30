Georgian PM: Tbilisi Ready to Host Dialogue Between Baku, Yerevan

On September 30, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia issued a statement in on the ongoing military confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister expressed Georgia’s readiness to facilitate the peace process, including by hosting a meeting and dialogue of representatives of the sides of the conflict in Tbilisi.

Expressing concern over heavy causalities and the resumption of hostilities between the two neighboring states, PM Gakharia called upon the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and international actors to make use of all available opportunities to shift the escalation of the conflict towards a continuation of dialogue.

“We all understand that further escalation of the situation will have an extremely negative impact on the security of the entire region,” the PM stated, adding that “it is our common interest for peace to be established in the region as quickly as possible.”

Gakharia also emphasized that Georgia has maintained positive relations with both Baku and Yerevan, and claimed that Azerbaijani and Armenian citizens living in Georgia have historically contributed to strengthening Georgia and the entire South Caucasus region.

“Their peaceful coexistence [in Georgia] is a good example demonstrating that Georgians, Armenians, and Azerbaijanis have the potential to turn the entire South Caucasus into an area of peace and development,” Georgian Prime Minister concluded.

