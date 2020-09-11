Four Persons Found Guilty Linked to Attempted Murder of First President’s Son

The Tbilisi City Court ruled on September 11 that two persons arrested on charges of attempted murder of Tsotne Gamsakhurdia, son of the first Georgian President, Zviad Gamsakhurdia, will each spend 15 years in jail.

Two more persons arrested on charges of concealing the crime were sentenced to four and five years of imprisonment, respectively.

The Tbilisi City Court said that although the arrested persons did not plead guilty, the court based its ruling on the obtained evidence, witness testimonies and forensic examination.

Tsotne Gamsakhurdia was stabbed near his house in Tbilisi on December 19, 2019. He was attacked with a sharp object in his back and chest. Gamsakhurdia underwent several urgent surgeries in Georgia and was later taken abroad where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The Interior Ministry launched investigation already on December 20, involving premeditated attempted murder and soon arrested five persons linked to the case. The court, however, later released one of the five persons.

