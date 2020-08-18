CEC Cybersecurity Server Center opened on August 17. CEC Chair Tamar Zhvania talks with U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan. Photo: U.S. Embassy Tbilisi
CEC Cybersecurity Server Center Opened

18/08/2020 - 16:15
On August 17, the Central Election Commission of Georgia (CEC) hosted an opening of a new Cybersecurity Server Center. The newly equipped center will help the Election Commission to “maximally mitigate cybersecurity-related risks.”

The server center was equipped in partnership with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), an implementing partner of USAID’s Elections and Political Processes program.

CEC Chairwoman Tamar Zhvania, who was joined by U.S. Ambassador to Kelly C. Degnan and USAID Mission Director Peter Wiebler, said that the U.S. has been a longstanding reliable partner and its support for the CEC was not limited to this project.

“We will certainly continue that close cooperation with the CEC to ensure that Georgians can go to the ballot box in October with confidence in their CEC and electoral process,” Ambassador Degnan highlighted.

The center’s opening comes less than five months after the alleged major hacking incident of CEC servers, when personal data of over 4,9 million Georgian voters, including the deceased citizens, were leaked online.

The CEC denied the reports, noting that the leaked data “radically differed” from the data managed by the Commission.

