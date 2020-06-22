Int’l Reactions as Electoral Reform Bill Clears First Hurdle

The Georgian Parliament voted overwhelmingly on June 21 to endorse constitutional amendments on first reading that foresee reforming current electoral system ahead of parliamentary elections due in October this year.

Passage of the electoral reform package, which was agreed on by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition following talks facilitated by foreign diplomats, shortly prompted international assessments.

The U.S. Embassy, which played a significant role in brokering the March 8 Deal, congratulated Georgian lawmakers for approving the first reading of changes to the Constitution on Sunday. “It is an important step towards greater parliamentary pluralism,” the Embassy stated, while encouraging “all sides to fully implement the March 8 agreement.”

EU Envoy to Georgia Carl Hartzell, who also mediated the talks, welcomed initial approval of electoral changes. “I counted 142 votes behind the constitutional deal after March 8,” tweeted the Ambassador, highlighting that amendments were passed with 136 votes in favor. Hartzell expressed hope that “all sides will take responsibility” to ensure final approval of the bill.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), who co-chairs the U.S. House Georgia caucus, also hailed passing of the electoral reform bill despite the hindrances – “a long road, but well worth it,” the lawmaker wrote.

Marina Kaljurand, Member of the European Parliament, called Parliament’s decision to endorse proposed legislation “a clear, positive signal.” “I encourage all parties to the March 8 Agreement to vote in favor in line with their commitment, for the greater interest of Georgia,” she tweeted.

The proposed legislation foresees introducing a parliamentary composition based on 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats, and fixing the election threshold at 1 % of votes. The bill will also enact a constraint barring any single party that receives less than 40 % of votes from claiming a majority of seats in the Parliament, and hence, from forming the government on its own. Passing of the electoral reform was part of a deal between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition agreed on March 8, following negotiations facilitated by the EU, German and U.S. Ambassadors to Georgia. Mediators Call All Parties to March 8 Deal to Vote for Election Reform

