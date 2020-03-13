Vladimir Putin Meets Tskhinvali Leader in Moscow

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the Kremlin-backed leader of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov.

According to the Russian President, the overall relations between Moscow and Tskhinvali are developing well, including their last year’s trade turnover. “The investment program in the amount of [RUB] 4.2 billion (USD 57 million) has also been completed,” noted Putin.

On his part, Bibilov thanked his benefactor for the meeting. He then noted that Tskhinvali has fulfilled almost 100% of its “investment program” back in 2018 and 2019, which is the outcome of their “close cooperation and good relations.”

“Very serious work has been done on budget formation,” Bibilov said, adding that all of the tasks set before his leadership have been fulfilled.