Anatoly Bibilov and Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2020. Photo: kremlin.ru
News

Vladimir Putin Meets Tskhinvali Leader in Moscow

13/03/2020 - 21:43
On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the Kremlin-backed leader of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov. 

According to the Russian President, the overall relations between Moscow and Tskhinvali are developing well, including their last year’s trade turnover. “The investment program in the amount of [RUB] 4.2 billion (USD 57 million) has also been completed,” noted Putin

On his part, Bibilov thanked his benefactor for the meeting. He then noted that Tskhinvali has fulfilled almost 100% of its “investment program” back in 2018 and 2019, which is the outcome of their “close cooperation and good relations.”

“Very serious work has been done on budget formation,” Bibilov said, adding that all of the tasks set before his leadership have been fulfilled.

Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia on August 26, 2008, two weeks after the end of the Russo-Georgian war. Syria, Venezuela, Nauru and Nicaragua are the only other nations that recognize the two regions’ independence from Georgia. Georgia and most of the international community recognize both Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions as part of Georgia.

