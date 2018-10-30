Home / News / Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs Discuss Trilateral Cooperation
Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Çavuşoğlu and Davit Zalkaliani, October 29, 2018. Photo: mfa.gov.az

Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs Discuss Trilateral Cooperation

30/10/2018 - 15:25 News 15 Views

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Elmar Mammadyarov, Davit Zalkaliani and Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, respectively, discussed wide range of issues of trilateral agenda at the ministerial meeting in Istanbul on October 29.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said trilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey is advancing “with an understanding of regional ownership, and on the basis of mutual interest and respect.”

At a press conference following the meeting, the Georgian Foreign Minister said he discussed “very important” geopolitical, strategic and infrastructural projects with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts, as well as the regional security challenges.

The trilateral meeting concluded with a joint declaration between the three countries, which among others reaffirms the countries’ commitment to strengthen links “on the Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan transportation route.” It also highlights “the role of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia in assuring successful completion and functioning” of energy projects aimed at “transporting hydrocarbons from the Caspian region to Europe.”

In Istanbul, Minister Zalkaliani also held face-to-face meetings with Mammadyarov and Çavuşoğlu, hailing the countries’ bilateral cooperation in transit and energy projects.

