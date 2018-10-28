CEC: Voter Turnout 6.15% at 10am

215,329 voters, accounting for 6.15% of total number of voters, cast ballot in the Presidential Elections by 10am, two hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout in Tbilisi was reported in Gldani, where 6.1% of voters cast their ballots as of 10am, followed by Chugureti and Samgori with 5.6% each; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Saburtalo – 4.7%.

In regions, the highest voter turnout was reported in Ambrolauri, where 11% of voters cast their ballots as of 10am, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in Akhalkalaki – 4.4%.

In 2013 Presidential election, which was won by Giorgi Margvelashvili, 10am voter turnout stood at 6.8%; the final turnout in 2013 stood at 46.6%. In 2008 Presidentials, the final turnout was 56.1%.

There are 3,518,877 voters eligible to cast ballot in the elections today, at over 3,600 polling stations which opened at 8am countrywide.

More to follow.

