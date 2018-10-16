Key Participant in Case-Fixing Tapes Attempts Suicide

Mirza Subeliani, a former official in the Prosecutor’s Office, who had alleged senior Georgian Dream-Gemocratic Georgia officials in case-fixing and other criminal offenses, attempted suicide, the Penitentiary Service reported on October 16.

The news of the suicide attempt, which reportedly took place yesterday, came as the Prosecutor’s Office released other recordings today, allegedly taken earlier, in July, where Subeliani is recorded as saying that he feels betrayed by the government and would “lie” about all topics, which were later mentioned in the case-fixing tape.

Prosecution version

In a statement released together with the recording, the Prosecutor’s Office said the new tape was found in the memory card of I.P., the prison officer who was reportedly pressured to publish the first recording. The prosecution said the new tape was released “considering high public interest,” and that it holds one more audio tape.

The Prosecutor’s Office added that “one of the versions of the investigation is that this may be an attempt by Mirza Subeliani to influence the results of his case proceedings through publishing false, made-up allegations.”

In its earlier statement, released on October 15, the Prosecutor’s Office said following “preliminary analysis” of the audio recordings, the investigation “is actively considering the version that the recordings could have been staged by a group of individuals for future use.”

Who is Mirza Subeliani?

Mirza Subeliani, a former employee of the Prosecutor’s Office, was arrested on June 9 following mass public protests over the Khorava street murder of December 2017, which left two 16-year-olds – Davit Saralidze and Levan Dadunashvili – stabbed to death.

Subeliani’s son was involved in a street-fight that lead to deaths, as was his nephew, Mikheil Kalandia, the main case witness. Zaza Saralidze, the father of one of the murdered teens, claims Subeliani, as the prosecution official, was closely involved in covering up some elements of the crime. Subeliani was detained on charges of failure to report crime after thousands of Georgians have hit the streets in solidarity with Zaza Saralidze.

Rustavi 2 TV aired on October 14 a covertly recorded audio tape of what appears to be a conversation of inmate Mirza Subeliani with MP Viktor Japaridze of the ruling Georgian Dream party and Davit Tsukhishvili, a former official in the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons. The recording implicates senior officials in case-fixing and other offenses.

