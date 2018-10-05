Georgia, Ukraine to Allow Travel by ID Cards

Citizens of Ukraine and Georgia will be able to cross the border with only their personal ID cards.

The respective agreement was signed by Georgian and Ukrainian Prime Ministers, Mamuka Bakhtadze and Volodymyr Groysman, on October 5, on the sidelines of the GUAM summit.

According to Georgian PM’s press office, Mamuka Bakhtadze said “this is a very huge step forward” in deepening the two countries’ cooperation.

“Strengthening cooperation is not only economic decisions, but also human relations,” PM Volodymyr Groysman was also quoted as saying by his press office.

Georgia has had a similar arrangement only with Turkey.

