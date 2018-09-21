Georgian PM, U.S. Secretary of State Meet in Washington DC

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, who is on an official visit to the United States on September 16-27, met with the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in Washington DC on September 20, discussing the U.S.-Georgia relations.

According to the Georgian government’s press office, the sides spoke on deepening defense and security cooperation, as well as enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties. The two leaders also touched upon the situation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region, with Bakhtadze thanking the U.S. for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

After the meeting, U.S. State Department’s Spokesperson Heather Nauert said Secretary Pompeo “reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Georgia bilateral relationship.”

“The United States continues to support Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and the United States will continue to support Georgia’s efforts to enhance the rule of law and accountable government,” Nauert also noted, adding that they look forward “to one day welcoming Georgia into NATO.”

The State Department Spokesperson spoke on Russian occupation as well, saying: “In spite of Russians’ occupation of 20 percent of its territory, and in spite of deaths, kidnappings, and other abuses that have occurred under Russia’s ongoing occupation, Georgia continues to reform its democratic institutions and develop its economy.”

Today I met with Prime Minister Bakhtadze of Georgia to affirm the solidarity of the U.S.-Georgia relationship. A prosperous and democratic Georgia is a powerful example in the region. pic.twitter.com/V2Rn8fcEp2 — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 17, 2018

In Washington, PM Bakhtadze also met with the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, John Bolton; and Senators Lindsey Graham (Rep.), Roger Wicker (Rep.), Bob Corker (Rep.) and Robert Menendez (Dem.).

He also met with representatives of a number of international organizations, think-tanks and businesspeople, shared his opinions on the U.S.-Georgia relations with The Hill, and Fox News.

Mamuka Bakhtadze will leave the U.S. capital today, continuing his meetings in New York, where he will address the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly and attend a reception hosted by President Donald Trump.

