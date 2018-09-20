Home / News / Ban on Wheat Import by Road Postponed for a Year
Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani, September 20, 2018. Photo: Screengrab form TV Pirveli video

Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani announced today that his decision to ban import of wheat by road, has been postponed till October 1, 2019.

The announcement came after one of the protesters, Jano Amkoladze, threatened self-immolation, unless Minister Machavariani met him.

In his comment following the meeting, Machavariani said the government took into consideration the drivers’ conditions, and that the ban would be postponed for a year.

“Later on, we will discuss together with drivers what would be the further restrictions, be it either seasonal or any other type,” the Minister stressed.

He further noted that “one year is more than enough” to ensure the truck drivers would not remain unemployed, and also to keep “annually increasing tourism inflow,” and “not to damage” the country.

Minister Machavariani’s order issued on August 22, which allowed wheat transportation to Georgia only by sea, or by train, was initially supposed to come into force on September 15, but its enactment was postponed till October 1, amid truck drivers’ protests.

