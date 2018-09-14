Home / News / OSCE Secretary General Visits Georgia, Meets Georgian Leaders
OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, who was on a two-day visit to Georgia on September 12-13, met yesterday with Georgian leaders, discussing human rights and security situation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

Greminger reiterated the OSCE commitment to the Geneva International Discussions and its Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism. He also expressed willingness to “explore possibilities” to further deepen, strengthen and expand Georgia-OSCE relations.

The OSCE Secretary General said he had a “very insightful agenda” in Georgia and thanked the Georgian authorities for their “very substantive contribution” in supporting OSCE operations, particularly participating in the structured dialogue, and supporting its reform effort.

In Tbilisi, Thomas Greminger met with President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani and First Deputy Parliament Speaker Tamar Chugoshvili. He also traveled to the occupation line near village Odzisi adjacent to Tskhinvali Region.

Thomas Greminger, a Swiss diplomat, was appointed Secretary General of the OSCE for a three-year term on July 18, 2017.

