Abkhaz Government Head Dies in a Car Crash

Gennady Gagulia, the head the Moscow-backed government of Abkhazia, died following a car accident, while traveling from Sochi to Sokhumi.

According to the Abkhaz authorities, the accident happened late night on September 8, when Gagulia was returning from a trip to Syria.

The region’s “interior ministry” said Gagulia’s car was hit in Gutauta district by a 22-year-old, who was “under the influence of narcotics.” His driver and security guard survived the crash.

Gagulia was appointed to head the region’s 12-member cabinet of ministers in April 2018.

He ran the Abkhaz chamber of commerce before the appointment. Gagulia led the cabinet of ministers twice before – in 1995-1997 and 2002-2003.

This post is also available in: Georgian Russian