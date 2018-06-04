European Georgia to Lead Parliamentary Probe into Teen Murder Case

The opposition European Georgia party will have the majority representation in the interim parliamentary commission established to probe into the controversial Khorava street incident last December, which left two 16 year-olds – Davit Saralidze and Levan Dadunashvili – stabbed to death.

Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, who held talks with the opposition lawmakers today, said the interim commission would unite 17 members, with EG commanding nine seats in the commission. The Alliance of Patriots is reported to join the commission as well.

The United National Movement, however, does not intend to participate in its work, with MP Roman Gotsiridze stressing the commission was “a tactical move by the majority,” and “one of their tricks to drag time.”

Giga Bokeria of the European Georgia told reporters today that the goal was to “make the commission an effective pressure on the authorities to find a way out of the deadlock that they caused.” He also slammed UNM’s refusal as “unclear, unjustified and absurd,” but expressed hope that they would join the commission.

Later on June 4, the European Georgia named MP Sergi Kapanadze as the chairman of the interim investigative commission. The Parliament is expected to endorse the commission composition at its special session this week.

The decision that that parliamentary commission would be led by opposition lawmakers was announced by Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in the early hours of June 1, shortly after Tbilisi City Court acquitted both suspects on group murder charges of Davit Saralidze, effectively defying the prosecution’s version of the incident and prompting large-scale protests across the country.

