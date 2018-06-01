Small-Scale Counter Rally Underway in Tbilisi

Police apprehended several organizers of the hard-liner rally shortly after they have started gathering supporters near the Tbilisi Concert Hall, in an apparent attempt to reduce their ability to coordinate the protest.

A small-scale rally is currently underway , just few blocks away from the old Parliament building on Rustaveli avenue, where thousands have joined the protest of Zaza Saralidze, father of the teenager murdered in December 2017, who protests what he claims is the prosecution-led coverup.

The rally was called by individual conservative and religious rights activists, including leaders of the hard-line nationalist March of the Georgians, who said they wanted to express solidarity with Zaza Saralidze personally, while at the same time distancing themselves from what they described as a “rally led by the former ruling United National Movement party.”

