GD Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili Meets British Ambassador Gareth Ward

Georgian Dream Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili met with British Ambassador to Georgia Gareth Ward, the Finance Ministry said on November 10.

According to the ministry, the introductory meeting focused on bilateral relations. Deputy GD Finance Minister Ekaterine Guntsadze also attended. The British Embassy has not released a statement.

“The discussion also touched upon Georgia’s progress in implementing international sanctions and efforts made in recent years by the country’s relevant agencies in this regard,” the ministry said.

The meeting comes amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. In September, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassador Ward after a series of attacks by Georgian Dream officials on Western diplomats, whom the ruling party has accused of interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

Ambassador Ward’s latest reported meetings with ruling party representatives included a September meeting with MP Giorgi Volski and a June meeting with GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili.

In June, the British Embassy said it had to cancel grants due to uncertainty surrounding amendments to Georgia’s Law on Grants, which require foreign donors to obtain government approval before disbursing funds to local organizations. The Embassy later rejected accusations from the ruling party that it was funding extremism in Georgia.

Since December 2024, the United Kingdom has sanctioned several senior GD officials, including now-former Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, as well as other senior Interior Ministry officials, judges, and former Prosecutor General Giorgi Gabitashvili.

