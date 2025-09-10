MP Volski Meets British Ambassador Gareth Ward

Giorgi Volski, a Georgian Dream MP and the first vice speaker of the GD Parliament, met with British Ambassador to Georgia Gareth Ward.

According to the parliament’s September 10 press release, the conversation focused on bilateral relations and regional developments. The British Embassy has not yet reported on the meeting.

“During the meeting, we discussed the recent developments in Georgia and their implications for the broader global context and examined the potential threats that may arise from the ongoing global confrontations and their potential impact on the region and our nation,” Volski said according to the press release.

“At the meeting with the diplomat, we reviewed the current state of relations between our two nations.”

U.K-Georgia Relations

The meeting comes amid strained relations between the two countries. Georgian Dream has frequently accused the United Kingdom, along with other European states, of being influenced by the “Deep State.”

Since December 2024, the United Kingdom has sanctioned high-level Interior Ministry officials – including now-former GD Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri – amid violent crackdowns on protests; senior judges over “serious corruption” allegations; and other high-level officials, including Prosecutor General Giorgi Gabitashvili, who also recently left his post.

In early June, the British Embassy said it had declined grants to several Georgian civil society and media organizations due to procedural “uncertainty” related to obtaining government consent. The Embassy also rejected accusations by Georgian Dream that it was funding extremism.

In late June, Ambassador Ward met with Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili. The Foreign Ministry said Botchorishvili told him the sanctions against Georgian citizens “cast a shadow over the strategic partnership and friendship” between the two countries and are “often aimed at influencing Georgia’s internal political processes.”

