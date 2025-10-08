Former Gldani Prison Chief Found Dead

Davit Gogoberishvili, the former chief of the Gldani No. 8 penitentiary facility in Tbilisi, has been found dead, the Interior Ministry of Georgia confirmed to Civil.ge on October 8, following initial media reports, adding that an investigation has been launched for incitement to suicide.

Interpressnews reported that Gogoberishvili was found dead with a gunshot wound in a garage in Tbilisi, though the ministry has not said when.

Gogoberishvili was the chief of the prison where Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former associate of the ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, was beaten. He resigned from his post following the incident, along with his deputies, while the head of Georgia’s Special Penitentiary Service, Bezhan Obgaidze, stepped down later in August.

Bachiashvili was beaten in prison on July 8 in what he described as a “coordinated activity between the prison administration and criminals.” The Special Penitentiary Service later claimed that Bachiashvili himself, along with prison staff and inmates, may have coordinated the incident.

Also Read: