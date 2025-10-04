Several Lelo Candidates Quit Amid ‘Violent Change’ Claims, Which Party Dismisses

Several candidates from the opposition Lelo/Strong Georgia coalition, which is running in the municipal elections, announced on election day, October 4, in largely similar social media posts that they were quitting the party, citing their rejection of changing the government through “violent” means.

Lelo, in response, has dismissed claims that it seeks to change the Georgian Dream government through violence, accusing the ruling party of a “premeditated and organized special operation” against it.

“Lelo has stated multiple times that the government in this country will definitely change, but it will change through the elections,” Salome Samadashvili of Lelo said in the late afternoon briefing.

Samadashvili’s briefing followed social-media posts by Lelo candidates in regional self-government councils (Sakrebulos) announcing their departure from the party. The posts came from both majoritarian contenders and candidates on proportional party lists in the race for local self-government councils.

Dato Nadirashvili, Lelo’s majoritarian candidate, said in a Facebook post that he was distancing himself from and would not take part in “violence,” adding: “As we can see, our party places more hope on unrest than on the elections, which is why I am leaving the party.” The post, however, is no longer available.

Levan Revazishvili, who was on Lelo’s proportional list, shared Nadirashvili’s position, writing in his Facebook post: “I distance myself from violence and from changing the government through violence, and I am also leaving the party.”

Domenti Korkia, Lelo’s other majoritarian candidates, said he was distancing himself from what he called the “radical opposition’s” calls and “plans to change the government through violent means,” which he said Lelo shared.

Nodar Gigauri and Vladimer Buzaladze, both running in the Kareli municipality, also shared a similar post. However, Lelo told Civil.ge that reports about the resignation of Gigauri, who was the party’s majoritarian candidate in Kareli, were false.

Dismissing claims that Lelo endorses calls to change the Georgian Dream government through violence, Salome Samadashvili said: “I want to say that this is not only absurd, but I also want to personally address Bidzina Ivanishvili, Irakli Kobakhidze, and the State Security Service: when you are already in international isolation and lack legitimacy both at home and abroad, I strongly advise you not to make a mockery of yourselves with these fabricated accusations.”

The posts came hours before a large rally was set to gather on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, whose organizers have declared their goal to be the “peaceful overthrow” of Georgian Dream rule.

